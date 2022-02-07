Kerry Parents and Friends Association is recruiting for a Centre Manager for Glebe Lodge, Castleisland

Kerry Parents and Friends Association is currently seeking to recruit a Centre Manager for Glebe, Lodge.

Glebe Lodge is a single story purpose built bungalow situated 1km from Castleisland town on the Brosna road.

The house provides 24-hour residential care for adults with Intellectual Disabilities. It also has the capacity to support 10 people with High Dependency and Elder Care needs.

The Glebe service also offers planned and emergency respite, in their one dedicated respite room.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association is committed to providing a high standard of person-centred care to each resident Each person has their own personalised room. Each person also has the opportunity to avail of an activation programme designed specifically to meet their interests.

The Association has an excellent team of highly motivated staff dedicated to the provision of individual, compassionate and holistic care.

If you wish to join our team, please contact the HR Department today on 064 66 32742.