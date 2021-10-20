Advertisement
Recruitment

Keel Childcare Centre

Oct 20, 2021 14:10 By melanie
Keel Childcare Centre
Keel Childcare Centre are looking to recruit an experienced Full Time Manager as well as Full & Part time Childcare Practitioners. 

Very competitive hourly rate for the ideal candidates. 

Email [email protected]

or call 

066-9766005

