Advertisement
Recruitment

Kare Plus Kerry is recruiting caring professionals

Mar 1, 2022 07:03 By melanie
Kare Plus Kerry is recruiting caring professionals Kare Plus Kerry is recruiting caring professionals
Share this article

Kare Plus Kerry delivers superior homecare, nursing & healthcare services across county Kerry.

Kare Plus offer a range of healthcare services to a diverse range of clients And we’re always looking for caring professionals to join our team.

Advertisement

If you are looking for Homecare or Agency positions, competitive hourly rates, flexible hours to suit you and more.  We’d love to meet you!

Start your journey to become a Kare Plus Carer today. Apply online at KarePlus.ie

Kare Plus  - Care with a K – Care with a difference.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus