Recruitment

Hospitality Job Vacancies in Killarney

Mar 22, 2022 14:03 By melanie
Hospitality Job Vacancies in Killarney
Are you looking for a new opportunity in hospitality? Join us at our Recruitment Open Days for the Brook Lodge Hotel and the reopening of The Eviston House Hotel and the Danny Mann Pub.

Come and meet the team on Friday 25th of March between 4pm-7pm and Saturday 26th of March between 12pm-3pm at The Brook Lodge Hotel, Monsignor O'Flaherty Road, Killarney.

Both full and part time positions available across all departments including Food and Beverage, Accommodation and Front Office.

For more information email [email protected]

We look forward to meeting you!

