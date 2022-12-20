HGV mechanic vacancy at T Nolan Scania Castleisland

Who is recruiting and for what position?
T Nolan & Sons Ltd are recruiting for a HGV mechanic at their Scania Dealership in Castleisland
5 day working week. Experience in HGV vehicles an advantage.
Attractive package including Company pension for suitable applicant.
How can I apply?
To apply send CV to [email protected]
About TNolans
Nolan & Sons Ltd. was established in 1976 in a very small scale, serving customers from Kerry and beyond to carry out servicing and repairs to trucks and trailers.
In 1981 we were awarded the Scania Dealership for Sales and Service.
We offer a full range of Sales, Parts and Service which serves as a one stop shop for all commercial heavy vehicles.
In 1986 we got accredited to carry out testing on both heavy and light commercial vehicles (formally known as DOE) . In 2013 the RSA took over the regulating of testing and changed its name to CVRT testing. Since then we have also been accredited with ADR testing (Transport of Hazardous chemicals) and tractor testing.
We are also accredited by the NSAI(National Standards Authority of Ireland) to carry out Tachograph Calibrations, Speed limiter Calibrations, Weight Plating and Type Approvals.
As our moto says ‘Driven to serve you’ so our aim is to give you the best possible service, with as little downtime as possible. We pride ourselves in being a family run business and we know the importance of tailoring to each individual needs.