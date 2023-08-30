Advertisement
Recruitment

Head Chef position at Araglen House Nursing Home

Aug 30, 2023 07:21 By melanie
Head Chef Position at Araglen House Nursing Home

Araglen House Nursing Home

Araglen House Nursing Home, in Boherbue North Cork, are looking to recruit an experienced Head Chef.

Responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the kitchen and leading the catering team. Excellent HACCP and Hygiene awareness essential.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills required.

The right candidate will be offered €50 to €60k per annum depending on experience, working 8am to 6pm 4 days a week, including 1 weekend in every 3.

So, if you are interested in joining our team, then please email your cv to [email protected]

