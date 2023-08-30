Head Chef position at Araglen House Nursing Home

Araglen House Nursing Home, in Boherbue North Cork, are looking to recruit an experienced Head Chef.

Responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the kitchen and leading the catering team. Excellent HACCP and Hygiene awareness essential.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills required.

The right candidate will be offered €50 to €60k per annum depending on experience, working 8am to 6pm 4 days a week, including 1 weekend in every 3.

So, if you are interested in joining our team, then please email your cv to [email protected]