General Operatives for Walsh Colour Print finishing and dispatch departments

Sep 9, 2022 11:09 By melanie
What's the job?

Walsh Colour Print, Ireland’s largest trade printing company based in Castleisland, are seeking General Operatives for their finishing and dispatch departments.

They have both short-term contracts and Permanent positions available, for this 39-hour week, Monday to Friday.

They offer a competitive salary, company pension and overtime is available.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AY6MY4szrA

How do I apply?

Please forward your letter of application and CV to [email protected]

For further information call 087 – 6 33 9 33 8

