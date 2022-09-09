General Operatives for Walsh Colour Print finishing and dispatch departments

What's the job?
Walsh Colour Print, Ireland’s largest trade printing company based in Castleisland, are seeking General Operatives for their finishing and dispatch departments.
Advertisement
They have both short-term contracts and Permanent positions available, for this 39-hour week, Monday to Friday.
They offer a competitive salary, company pension and overtime is available.
Advertisement
How do I apply?
Please forward your letter of application and CV to [email protected]
For further information call 087 – 6 33 9 33 8
Advertisement
Still looking?
Check out other jobs on www.radiokerry.ie/recruitment
Advertisement
Best of Kerry
Vote for the BEST OF KERRY