General Operatives for Walsh Colour Print finishing and dispatch departments

What's the job?

Walsh Colour Print, Ireland’s largest trade printing company based in Castleisland, are seeking General Operatives for their finishing and dispatch departments.

Advertisement

They have both short-term contracts and Permanent positions available, for this 39-hour week, Monday to Friday.

They offer a competitive salary, company pension and overtime is available.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AY6MY4szrA

Advertisement

How do I apply?

Please forward your letter of application and CV to [email protected]

For further information call 087 – 6 33 9 33 8

Advertisement

Still looking?

Check out other jobs on www.radiokerry.ie/recruitment

Advertisement

Best of Kerry

Vote for the BEST OF KERRY