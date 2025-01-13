Experienced tradesperson required for Aqua Design

Join the Aqua Design Limited Team – A Career with Purpose and Balance

Are you ready for a new challenge in your career? Aqua Design Limited, a dynamic engineering company, is looking for individuals like you to join their team.

At Aqua Design Limited, we pride ourselves on our strong team spirit and commitment to ensuring a good work-life balance for our employees. We know the value of practical skills, determination, and the drive to get things done. If you share these values, we’d love to hear from you!

Advertisement

What We Offer

Our roles are perfect for experienced tradespeople or anyone currently working outdoors and seeking a fresh opportunity to grow and thrive. As part of our team, you’ll gain hands-on experience in operating machinery, forklifts, and learning valuable processes such as spray painting, shot-blasting, and supporting manufacturing functions.

At Aqua Design Limited, we believe in investing in our people and fostering an environment where everyone can succeed.

Advertisement

Why Join Aqua Design Limited?

Dynamic Work Environment : Be part of a fast-paced team where your contributions make a real impact.

: Be part of a fast-paced team where your contributions make a real impact. Skill Development : Expand your expertise with training in specialized processes.

: Expand your expertise with training in specialized processes. Team Spirit : Join a company where camaraderie and mutual respect are at the core of everything we do.

: Join a company where camaraderie and mutual respect are at the core of everything we do. Work-Life Balance: We know life outside of work is just as important as what happens during work hours.

If you’re ready to embark on an exciting career journey with Aqua Design Limited, apply now!

Advertisement

📧 Email us at: [email protected]

🌐 Learn more about us here: https://aqua-design.ie/what-makes-us-tick/

Join Aqua Design Limited and discover a career that truly makes a difference.