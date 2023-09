‘ENERCON Windfarm Services are one of the leading Wind Turbine companies in the Wind Energy Industry. Having recently celebrated 25 years in Ireland and due to increased growth in the market, they are now recruiting for electrical technicians, Aftersales advisor amongst others, in Tralee, Millstreet, Bantry and Newcastle West.

If you are interested in applying please visit Work at ENERCON Ireland (recruitee.com) to check out more.’