Director of Nursing/PIC at Valentia Hospital

What position is available?
Director of Nursing / P.I.C.
Where is the position available?
Valentia Hospital, Valentia Island, Co Kerry
What are the Requirements?
This is a full time position with a competitive salary interested candidates will be required to meet the following criteria: Must be qualified RGN, registered with NMBI and a member of An Bord Altranais. Have an in depth knowledge of regulatory requirements as they pertain to care centres. Management qualifications in Health & Social Care & 3 years experience in a relevant role.
How to Apply?
Please send CV & cover letter
By post
Secretary, Valentia Community Health & Welfare Association CLG, Knightstown, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry
By email
Visit the Valentia Island Community Hospital online
Visit Valentia Island Community Hospital on Facebook