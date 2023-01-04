Advertisement
Recruitment

Director of Nursing/PIC at Valentia Hospital

Jan 4, 2023 11:01 By melanie
Director of Nursing/PIC at Valentia Hospital Director of Nursing/PIC at Valentia Hospital
Share this article

Valentia Hospital

What position is available?

Director of Nursing / P.I.C.

Advertisement

Where is the position available?

Valentia Hospital, Valentia Island, Co Kerry

What are the Requirements?

Advertisement

This is a full time position with a competitive salary interested candidates will be required to meet the following criteria: Must be qualified RGN, registered with NMBI and a member of An Bord Altranais.  Have an in depth knowledge of regulatory requirements as they pertain to care centres.  Management qualifications in Health & Social Care & 3 years experience in a relevant role.

How to Apply?

Please send CV & cover letter

Advertisement

By post

Secretary, Valentia Community Health & Welfare Association CLG, Knightstown, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry

By email

Advertisement

[email protected]

Visit the Valentia Island Community Hospital online 

Visit Valentia Island Community Hospital on Facebook 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus