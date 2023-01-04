Director of Nursing/PIC at Valentia Hospital

What position is available?

Director of Nursing / P.I.C.

Where is the position available?

Valentia Hospital, Valentia Island, Co Kerry

What are the Requirements?

This is a full time position with a competitive salary interested candidates will be required to meet the following criteria: Must be qualified RGN, registered with NMBI and a member of An Bord Altranais. Have an in depth knowledge of regulatory requirements as they pertain to care centres. Management qualifications in Health & Social Care & 3 years experience in a relevant role.

How to Apply?

Please send CV & cover letter

By post

Secretary, Valentia Community Health & Welfare Association CLG, Knightstown, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry

By email

[email protected]

Visit the Valentia Island Community Hospital online

Visit Valentia Island Community Hospital on Facebook