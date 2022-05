A fresh Digital Marketing Specialist is required by Quinlan's Fish.

Quinlan’s Fish are a leading Kerry company renowned for producing fresh quality produce. And, in a digital world, it’s important to keep their social media and marketing fresh too.

So, they are casting their nets in search of a full-time Digital Marketing specialist to help them promote and manage all aspects of Quinlan’s Marketing, PR and brand awareness.

How to Apply for the Digital Marketing Specialist role.

If you are a creative person, have good communication skills, Social Media savvy and have a marketing background… please email your cover letter and a detailed CV to [email protected] by Friday June 3rd.

Example of the recent Quinlan's Good Friday Fish & Chip promotion on Radio Kerry

Quinlans Good Friday Fish and Chips How does fish and chips from Quinlans Fish Shops and Seafood Bars sound this Good Friday? FOR MORE INFO VISIT: https://www.radiokerry.ie/fish-and-chips-on-good-friday-from-quinlans/ Posted by Radio Kerry on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Story Of Quinlan’s Kerry Fish Quinlan’s Kerry Fish have become famous for providing the very best Wild, Organic and Superior Smoked Salmon and fresh seafood to our customers in Kerry and across the world. Our family Seafood business is based in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, on the South West coast of Ireland. Kerryfish was started in 1963 by our father Michael Quinlan and has now been passed down to us, the second generation of Quinlan’s, Liam, Ronan and Fintan.