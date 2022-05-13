Digital Content Specialist - Initial 1 year contract. Fantastic opportunity to join a leading and trusted Kerry company working in a multimedia environment
Role
- Working individually and as part of a team to create engaging digital content in line with the Radio Kerry brand
- Devise, plan and create digital content campaigns, optimised to achieve maximum engagement and reach for both Radio Kerry and our clients.
- Optimise commercial opportunities for both Radio Kerry and our clients
- Be passionate about the opportunities digital provides and act as a digital champion within the station, giving a lead to others and keep pace with new developments in the digital world
- Flexibility required in relation to days and hours of work
Advertisement
Tasks
- Devise and assist with creating high quality video, graphic and audio content for website and social media
- Support commercial teams, events and marketing, programming and sales clients
- Assist in the development and delivery of Radio Kerry’s evolving digital strategy
- Generate brand awareness, increase follower base and engagement rates for Radio Kerry and our clients
- Create and publish content that is both editorially sound and representative of Radio Kerry’s wider editorial output.
- Monitor social media engagement, resolve any listener and user issues.
- Compiling monthly social media and website reports
Qualifications & Experience
Advertisement
- Digital media qualification
- 3 to 5 years experience in a similar role would be an advantage
- Previous experience in managing social media channels
- Broadcasting experience desirable but not essential
- Working knowledge of SEO and Google advertising platforms desirable
- Strong creative, written and verbal communication skills. Good written English and grammar skills essential
- Understand storytelling and programming values
- Understand measurement tools and analytics
- Have commercial awareness and drive to achieve revenue targets.
- Excellent multiskilling and organisational skills
- An ability to work to tight deadlines
- Video recording and editing skills.
- A knowledge of defamation and copyright law would be an advantage.
- Knowledge of Wordpress desireable
- Be able to generate, edit, publish and share quality content that engages people, encourages interaction and can potentially be a revenue source.
- Love Kerry, radio, audio and digital as much as we do.
Apply with your CV, portfolio etc. to [email protected] by May 23rd