Digital Content Specialist - Initial 1 year contract. Fantastic opportunity to join a leading and trusted Kerry company working in a multimedia environment

Role

Working individually and as part of a team to create engaging digital content in line with the Radio Kerry brand

Devise, plan and create digital content campaigns, optimised to achieve maximum engagement and reach for both Radio Kerry and our clients.

Optimise commercial opportunities for both Radio Kerry and our clients

Be passionate about the opportunities digital provides and act as a digital champion within the station, giving a lead to others and keep pace with new developments in the digital world

Flexibility required in relation to days and hours of work

Tasks

Devise and assist with creating high quality video, graphic and audio content for website and social media

Support commercial teams, events and marketing, programming and sales clients

Assist in the development and delivery of Radio Kerry’s evolving digital strategy

Generate brand awareness, increase follower base and engagement rates for Radio Kerry and our clients

Create and publish content that is both editorially sound and representative of Radio Kerry’s wider editorial output.

Monitor social media engagement, resolve any listener and user issues.

Compiling monthly social media and website reports

Qualifications & Experience

Digital media qualification

3 to 5 years experience in a similar role would be an advantage

Previous experience in managing social media channels

Broadcasting experience desirable but not essential

Working knowledge of SEO and Google advertising platforms desirable

Strong creative, written and verbal communication skills. Good written English and grammar skills essential

Understand storytelling and programming values

Understand measurement tools and analytics

Have commercial awareness and drive to achieve revenue targets.

Excellent multiskilling and organisational skills

An ability to work to tight deadlines

Video recording and editing skills.

A knowledge of defamation and copyright law would be an advantage.

Knowledge of Wordpress desireable

Be able to generate, edit, publish and share quality content that engages people, encourages interaction and can potentially be a revenue source.

Love Kerry, radio, audio and digital as much as we do.

Apply with your CV, portfolio etc. to [email protected] by May 23rd