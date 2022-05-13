Recruitment

Digital Content Specialist

May 13, 2022 11:05 By Admin
Digital Content Specialist - Initial 1 year contract. Fantastic opportunity to join a leading and trusted Kerry company working in a multimedia environment

Role

  • Working individually and as part of a team to create engaging digital content in line with the Radio Kerry brand
  • Devise, plan and create digital content campaigns, optimised to achieve maximum engagement and reach for both Radio Kerry and our clients.
  • Optimise commercial opportunities for both Radio Kerry and our clients
  • Be passionate about the opportunities digital provides and act as a digital champion within the station, giving a lead to others and keep pace with new developments in the digital world
  • Flexibility required in relation to days and hours of work
Tasks

  • Devise and assist with creating high quality video, graphic and audio content for website and social media
  • Support commercial teams, events and marketing, programming and sales clients
  • Assist in the development and delivery of Radio Kerry’s evolving digital strategy
  • Generate brand awareness, increase follower base and engagement rates for Radio Kerry and our clients
  • Create and publish content that is both editorially sound and representative of Radio Kerry’s wider editorial output.
  • Monitor social media engagement, resolve any listener and user issues.
  • Compiling monthly social media and website reports

Qualifications & Experience

  • Digital media qualification
  • 3 to 5 years experience in a similar role would be an advantage
  • Previous experience in managing social media channels
  • Broadcasting experience desirable but not essential
  • Working knowledge of SEO and Google advertising platforms desirable
  • Strong creative, written and verbal communication skills. Good written English and grammar skills essential
  • Understand storytelling and programming values
  • Understand measurement tools and analytics
  • Have commercial awareness and drive to achieve revenue targets.
  • Excellent multiskilling and organisational skills
  • An ability to work to tight deadlines
  • Video recording and editing skills.
  • A knowledge of defamation and copyright law would be an advantage.
  • Knowledge of Wordpress desireable
  • Be able to generate, edit, publish and share quality content that engages people, encourages interaction and can potentially be a revenue source.
  • Love Kerry, radio, audio and digital as much as we do.

Apply with your CV, portfolio etc. to [email protected] by May 23rd

