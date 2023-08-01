Kearney's Centre Ballydesmond - Deli Manager

Kearneys Centra Ballydesmond are looking for a Deli Manager, morning hours, no weekend work and also Full time Deli Staff for week days .
Deli Manager Required for Kearney's Centra Ballydesmond
Kearneys Centra Ballydesmond are looking for a Deli Manager, morning hours, no weekend work and also Full time Deli Staff for week days .
Experience essential.
Apply to [email protected] or phone 064 7751110
