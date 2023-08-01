Advertisement
Recruitment

Kearney's Centre Ballydesmond - Deli Manager

Aug 1, 2023 16:58 By melanie
Kearney's Centre Ballydesmond - Deli Manager Kearney's Centre Ballydesmond - Deli Manager
Share this article

Deli Manager Required for Kearney's Centra Ballydesmond

Kearneys Centra Ballydesmond are looking for a Deli Manager, morning hours, no weekend work and also Full time Deli Staff  for week days .

Experience essential.

Apply to [email protected] or phone 064 7751110

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus