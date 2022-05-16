Advertisement
Recruitment

Construction Plant Fitters, Mechanics and Service Engineers

May 16, 2022 07:05 By melanie
Construction Plant Fitters, Mechanics and Service Engineers
Construction Plant Fitters, Mechanics and Service Engineers Jobs 

Due to continued expansion, Cunnane’s Forklift Hire is delighted to announce vacancies for Construction Plant Fitters, Mechanics and Service Engineers at their plant in the Port of Foynes in Co Limerick.

How to apply

Please apply in writing, including your Curriculum Vitae, to  [email protected]  or call 069-65177 for more details.

Cunnane's Forklift Hire

For over 40 years, Cunnane’s have been industry leaders in Forklift Rental and Sales.  They are experts at factory removal,  installation and relocation of all manner of production machines.

The company has grown, from their origins in the Port of Foynes, to service forklift needs in Munster, nationwide and in mainland Europe. Cunnanes employ Construction Plant Fitters, Mechanics and Service Engineers at their plant in the Port of Foynes in Co Limerick.

Their extensive fleet and transport systems,  coupled with their highly trained Service Engineers and in department industry knowledge, provides a customer service experience second to none.

 

