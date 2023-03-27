Advertisement
Recruitment

CARETAKER/MAINTENANCE PERSON

Mar 27, 2023 07:03 By melanie
Presentation Secondary School Listowel | Co. Kerry

Presentation Secondary School Listowel, Co. Kerry, as an equal opportunities employer, invites applications for the position of CARETAKER/MAINTENANCE PERSON
35 hours per week, Monday to Friday, flexibility re hours is required to meet the needs of the school.

Experience working in a school environment is desirable.

Qualifications in a trade desirable.

Applications by cover letter and CV to [email protected] or post to

Principal
Presentation Secondary school
Listowel
Closing date for receipt of applications is Thursday, 30th March @ 5.00pm

