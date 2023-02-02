Camphill Communities of Ireland - Social Care and Administration vacancies

Camphill Communities of Ireland have several permanent positions available in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Social Care and Administration vacancies

Social Care Worker Shift lead and Social Care Assistant roles

Day Service Programme Facilitator & Programme Assistant roles – Monday to Friday.

And they are also looking for a new administrator to cover Maternity leave from March to December.

What Social Care and Administration Qualifications are required?

If you have a Level 7 QQI qualification…a BA in Social Care Studies or equivalent in Health or Social Care…

Or a QQI Level 5 Award in Community Healthcare… Camphill would love to hear from you.

How can I Apply for these Social Care and Administration vacancies?

All positions available via Indeed or you can email [email protected] for further information.