Recruitment

Camphill Communities of Ireland - Social Care and Administration vacancies

Feb 2, 2023 14:02 By melanie
Camphill Communities of Ireland - Social Care and Administration vacancies
Camphill Communities of Ireland have several permanent positions available in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Social Care and Administration vacancies

  • Social Care Worker Shift lead and Social Care Assistant roles
  • Day Service Programme Facilitator & Programme Assistant roles – Monday to Friday.
  • And they are also looking for a new administrator to cover Maternity leave from March to December.
What Social Care and Administration Qualifications are required?

If you have a Level 7 QQI qualification…a BA in Social Care Studies or equivalent in Health or Social Care…

Or a QQI Level 5 Award in Community Healthcare… Camphill would love to hear from you.

How can I Apply for these Social Care and Administration vacancies?

All positions available via Indeed or you can email [email protected] for further information.

[email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

