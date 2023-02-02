Camphill Communities of Ireland - Social Care and Administration vacancies

Camphill Communities of Ireland have several permanent positions available in Dingle, Co Kerry.
Social Care and Administration vacancies
- Social Care Worker Shift lead and Social Care Assistant roles
- Day Service Programme Facilitator & Programme Assistant roles – Monday to Friday.
- And they are also looking for a new administrator to cover Maternity leave from March to December.
What Social Care and Administration Qualifications are required?
If you have a Level 7 QQI qualification…a BA in Social Care Studies or equivalent in Health or Social Care…
Or a QQI Level 5 Award in Community Healthcare… Camphill would love to hear from you.
How can I Apply for these Social Care and Administration vacancies?
All positions available via Indeed or you can email [email protected] for further information.