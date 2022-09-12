Advertisement
Recruitment

Camphill Communities of Ireland are currently recruiting for Person in Charge to oversee services in Dingle

Sep 12, 2022 07:09 By melanie
Camphill Communities of Ireland are currently recruiting for Person in Charge to oversee services in Dingle Camphill Communities of Ireland are currently recruiting for Person in Charge to oversee services in Dingle
Share this article

Person In Charge required by Camphill Dingle 

Camphill Communities of Ireland are currently recruiting for Person in Charge to oversee services in Dingle, Co Kerry. Competitive Salary and additional benefits are on offer for the right candidate to join our team.

Advertisement

Applicants must have

  • A minimum of a Level 7 on the QQI Framework – BA in Social Care Studies, Social Care Management or equivalent relevant qualification in Health or Social Care.
  • Post graduate qualification ideally in Social Care Management or Management Qualification.
  • At least 3 years of senior management experience at a similar level of responsibility including demonstrative experience strategic planning • At least 5 years’ experience in the health/social care or voluntary sector

How to apply

Advertisement

Applications are available on Occupop or alternatively please email [email protected] or [email protected] for further information

More Jobs

Advertisement

Looking for other opportunities?  Visit www.radiokerry.ie/recruitment 

Best of Kerry

Have you voted for the Best of Kerry Awards 2022?

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus