Person In Charge required by Camphill Dingle
Camphill Communities of Ireland are currently recruiting for Person in Charge to oversee services in Dingle, Co Kerry. Competitive Salary and additional benefits are on offer for the right candidate to join our team.
Applicants must have
- A minimum of a Level 7 on the QQI Framework – BA in Social Care Studies, Social Care Management or equivalent relevant qualification in Health or Social Care.
- Post graduate qualification ideally in Social Care Management or Management Qualification.
- At least 3 years of senior management experience at a similar level of responsibility including demonstrative experience strategic planning • At least 5 years’ experience in the health/social care or voluntary sector
How to apply
Applications are available on Occupop or alternatively please email [email protected] or [email protected] for further information
