Cagney Contract Cleaning has Cleaning Jobs available in Rathmore

Cagney Contract Cleaning has a full time permanent Cleaning Operative position available in the Rathmore area.

What does the cleaning position entail?

The position entails, completing general cleaning duties, must be able to communicate in English, have the ability to understand and follow health and safety procedures, ability to work with others or on your own.

What experience do I need for this cleaning job?

All training required will be provided & double time for worked bank holidays, if not living locally will need transport.

How do I apply for the job

To apply email your c.v. to Paula at [email protected]

Tell me more about the company

For more details visit the website of Cagney Contract Cleaning

