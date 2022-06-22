Advertisement
Recruitment

Business Development Manager at the RDI Hub in Killorglin

Jun 22, 2022 16:06 By melanie
Business Development Manager at the RDI Hub in Killorglin
RDI Hub in Killorglin is looking for a Business Development Manager. The successful candidate will help to attract Start-ups, Scaleups and SMEs.  This person will also help to grow the innovation ecosystem in the Southwest.  They will work closely with the CEO on the development and execution of a growth plan for the RDI Hub.

For more information contact the CEO via email [email protected] .

RDI Hub Killorglin

RDI Hub brings key people together to spark ideas, make connections, and guide entrepreneurship. For more details on the RDI Hub visit the website.

