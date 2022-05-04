Assistant Director of Nursing for Araglen House Nursing Home

Araglen House Nursing Home in Boherbue, North Cork are looking to recruit an to work along the Director of Nursing. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in Care of the Older Person. Thorough knowledge of HIQA standards, regulations and governance in a nursing home setting.
Excellent leadership skills and a demonstrated ability to manage staff.
We offer:
- Competitive salary
- Comprehensive package
- Career development opportunities
If you would like to join our team, then please email your cv to [email protected]