Araglen House Nursing Home are recruiting a Full Time, Senior Activities Co-Ordinator to lead a team that develops and promotes participation in organised activities.

These would include: Arts & Crafts, baking, gardening, bingo, exercise sessions, hand and nail care, card games and GAA.

Planning external outings, organize tea parties, birthday parties and seasonal events inhouse.

Social Care or Health Care qualification essential with a good understanding of the HIQA standards.

The ideal candidate should be highly motivated, excellent communication skills, friendly, creative and have a genuine interest in working with the elderly.

Competitive package offered.

Please email your cv and cover letter to [email protected]