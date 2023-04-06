Advertisement
Recruitment

Araglen House Nursing Home are recruiting a Full Time, Senior Activities Co-Ordinator

Apr 6, 2023 15:04 By Admin
Araglen House Nursing Home are recruiting a Full Time, Senior Activities Co-Ordinator Araglen House Nursing Home are recruiting a Full Time, Senior Activities Co-Ordinator
Share this article

Araglen House Nursing Home are recruiting a Full Time, Senior Activities Co-Ordinator

Araglen House Nursing Home are recruiting a Full Time, Senior Activities Co-Ordinator to lead a team that develops and promotes participation in organised activities.

These would include: Arts & Crafts, baking, gardening, bingo, exercise sessions, hand and nail care, card games and GAA.

Planning external outings, organize tea parties, birthday parties and seasonal events inhouse.

Advertisement

Social Care or Health Care qualification essential with a good understanding of the HIQA standards.

The ideal candidate should be highly motivated, excellent communication skills, friendly, creative and have a genuine interest in working with the elderly.

Competitive package offered.

Advertisement

Please email your cv and cover letter to [email protected]

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus