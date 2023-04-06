Araglen House Nursing Home are recruiting a Full Time, Senior Activities Co-Ordinator to lead a team that develops and promotes participation in organised activities.
These would include: Arts & Crafts, baking, gardening, bingo, exercise sessions, hand and nail care, card games and GAA.
Planning external outings, organize tea parties, birthday parties and seasonal events inhouse.
Social Care or Health Care qualification essential with a good understanding of the HIQA standards.
The ideal candidate should be highly motivated, excellent communication skills, friendly, creative and have a genuine interest in working with the elderly.
Competitive package offered.
Please email your cv and cover letter to [email protected]