Aragalen House is recruiting for chefs in Cork

What position is Araglen House Nursing Home recruiting for?

Due to the opening of our new extension, Araglen House Nursing Home in Boherbue, North Cork are looking to recruit chefs at all levels to join their Kitchen Team.

Who is the ideal candidate?

The ideal candidates will have a recognised qualification in food preparation, excellent knowledge of food hygiene including HACCP and a genuine passion for cooking good, quality food.

What kind of experience is required?

Previous experience in a nursing home setting is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided.

What is the pay structure?

We can offer Competitive rates of pay, flexible rota, paid breaks, subsidized meals, Refer a Friend bonus.

If you would like to join our team, then please email your cv to [email protected]