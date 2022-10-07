Advertisement
Recruitment

Aragalen House is recruiting for chefs in Cork

Oct 7, 2022 15:10 By melanie
Aragalen House is recruiting for chefs in Cork Aragalen House is recruiting for chefs in Cork
Share this article

Araglen House

What position is Araglen House Nursing Home recruiting for?

Due to the opening of our new extension, Araglen House Nursing Home in Boherbue, North Cork are looking to recruit chefs at all levels to join their Kitchen Team.

Advertisement

Who is the ideal candidate?

The ideal candidates will have a recognised qualification in food preparation, excellent knowledge of food hygiene including HACCP and a genuine passion for cooking good, quality food.

What kind of experience is required?

Advertisement

Previous experience in a nursing home setting is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided.

What is the pay structure?

We can offer Competitive rates of pay, flexible rota, paid breaks, subsidized meals, Refer a Friend bonus.

Advertisement

How do I apply?

 If you would like to join our team, then please email your cv to [email protected]

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus