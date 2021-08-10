Advertisement
Recruitment

5* Europe Hotel & Resort

Aug 10, 2021 16:08 By receptionradiokerry
5* Europe Hotel & Resort 5* Europe Hotel & Resort
Share this article

The 5* Europe Hotel & Resort is one of Ireland’s finest luxury hotels and is seeking to recruit candidates to join our 5 star team.

Situated by Killarney’s famous lakes, this is a fantastic opportunity to either begin or continue your career in our luxurious hotel.

Positions are available in Accommodation & Kitchen Departments. If you are driven, passionate, a good team player with a flair for creating memorable guest experiences, then we would love to hear from you.

Advertisement

For more information visit careers.killarneyhotels.ie or call 064 66 71300.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus