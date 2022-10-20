Advertisement
Recruitment

Walsh Colour Print seeking applications for a Production Manager, & Estimator

Oct 20, 2022 15:10 By Admin
What's the job?

Walsh Colour Print, Ireland’s largest trade printing company based in Castleisland, are seeking applications for a Production Manager, & Estimator

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience required for both positions.

Excellent remuneration package for the correct candidate.

For further information please email [email protected]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AY6MY4szrA

How do I apply?

Please forward your letter of application and CV to [email protected]

For further information call 087 – 6 33 9 33 8

