Kerry County Council has begun its annual recruitment for beach lifeguards.

Applicants must be at least 17 and hold a current Irish Water Safety Lifeguard award or equivalent qualification.

Candidates will have to undergo a practical test and successful applicants will be Garda vetted.

Beach lifeguards are paid €581 per week.

Applications are available through kerrycoco.ie and watersafety.ie and the closing date is March 11th.