Recruitment fair next month focusing on North Kerry hotel sector

A recruitment fair is being held this month for those interested in working in hospitality in North Kerry.

North East West Kerry Development is hosting the free, interactive, hotel recruitment event on March 25th.

It’ll feature a number of hotels including Tralee’s Rose Hotel, Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa, Brandon Hotel, Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Ashe Hotel, and Manor West Hotel, as well as the Marine Hotel and Wilde Ballybunion.

The aim is for prospective job seekers and employers to meet in a one-to-one, informal setting.

The event also offers people who may not have worked in the hotel sector before the chance to see what opportunities exist.

Those hoping to attend must register with North East West Kerry Development by March 13th.

People can register by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]