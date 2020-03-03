Recruitment drive launched for Irish Rail customer service officers

A recruitment drive is underway for customer service officers to work onboard trains.

Iarnród Éireann is hiring up to 50 people across all Intercity routes to enhance customer service on trains.

The new positions will involve helping customers during in-service disruptions, helping mobility-impaired passengers and ensure seat reservations are operational and observed.

In 2019, a record high of 50.1 million train journeys were made.

Some of the successful candidates will be based in Tralee and Mallow.

Full details available at www.irishrail.ie/careers for interested applicants.