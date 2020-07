A recruitment drive has been launched for the new nursing home in Castleisland, which is expected to open in mid-September.

Up to 100 jobs will be created in the purpose-built Castleisland Care Centre.

The facility, which is located on College Road, will have 75 beds.

Windmill Healthcare are now seeking to recruit staff for a variety of positions, including clinical nurse manager, activities co-ordinator, maintenance and head chef.

