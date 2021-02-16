Recovery Oversight Group acutely aware of damage done to Kerry tourism sector

A body tasked with overseeing the tourism industry’s recovery says it’s acutely aware of the damage done to the sector in Kerry.

The Recovery Oversight Group, which gave its first report yesterday, was appointed in December to oversee the implementation of the Tourism Recovery Plan and monitor the sector’s recovery.

Chair of the group Nóirín Hegarty says the group has recommended a number of measures, including maintain the Employee Wage Subsidy and COVID Restrictions Support Schemes, extend the 9% VAT rate to 2025, and identify clear re-opening criteria for the sector.

She says the Stay and Spend Scheme needs to be revised, however, it has been hard to judge its success as many businesses were closed before the scheme’s implementation.

Nóirín Hegarty says it’s difficult to plan for what will be a short summer season, especially for tourism-reliant Kerry businesses.