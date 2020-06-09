Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House is seeking entries for its 10th anniversary art & photography competition.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House is seeking entries for its 10th anniversary art & photography competition. Focusing on the theme of your ‘Haven’ or safe place, the competition is open to adults and children with expert celebrity judges choosing the winners. Details and full T&Cs are available at www.recoveryhavenkerry.com now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR