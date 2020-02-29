Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House are holding a Nutrition Talk by Fionnuala Hamilton, Dietician University Hospital Kerry this Wednesday 4th March from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. Please phone 066 7192122 if you are interested or require more information.
