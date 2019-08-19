Recovery Haven Kerry in association with the Rose of Tralee International Festival and Kerry Choral Union invite you to The Celebration of Light at Tralee Bay Wetlands at 7.30pm this Thursday August 22nd. Roses will attend. Families welcome.
Two Kerry magazines to cease publication
Two weekly free magazines in Kerry are to cease publication.Walsh Colour Print in Castleisland has confirmed that it has decided to discontinue both the...
Council says closure of road in Castleisland is absolutely necessary to facilitate roadworks
Kerry County Council says the closure of a road in Castleisland is absolutely necessary to facilitate roadworks.College Road was closed this morning and will...
A numbers of cars were broken into in Killarney over the weekend
Gardai in Killarney are investigating a number of burglaries from cars on the Muckross area of the town over the weekend.Gardai say a number...
CPR Helps Save Lives – August 16th, 2019
A player collapsed during a women’s football game involving Scartaglen and Inbhear Scéine Gaels this week. Melissa O’Callaghan from Scartaglen gave CPR to the...
Financial Pressures on Students and Their Families – August 16th, 2019
Anne told Jerry about her daughter’s experience. She’s completed her first year studying nursing in Cork. Paul Crowley heard Anne’s interview and contacted Jerry...