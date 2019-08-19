Recovery Haven Kerry in association with the Rose of Tralee International Festival and Kerry Choral Union invite you to The Celebration of Light at Tralee Bay Wetlands

Recovery Haven Kerry in association with the Rose of Tralee International Festival and Kerry Choral Union invite you to The Celebration of Light at Tralee Bay Wetlands at 7.30pm this Thursday August 22nd. Roses will attend. Families welcome.

