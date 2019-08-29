Recovery Haven Kerry have 2 courses starting in September.

Recovery Haven Kerry have 2 courses starting in September. A Prostate Cancer Support programme commences Wednesday 18th September and a Thriving and Surviving Programme starts Monday 16th September (for people recovering after cancer treatment). If you are interested in the courses, please contact 066 7192122.

