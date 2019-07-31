Recovery Haven BBQ Aug 3rd at Benner’s Hotel, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Benner’s Hotel, Tralee will host a barbeque in aid of Recovery Haven Kerry on Saturday August 3rd at 7pm. Prosecco reception & barbeque, live music with Behind the Lights and DJ. Tickets €20 now on sale from hotel reception.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR