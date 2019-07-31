Recovery Haven BBQ Aug 3rd at Benner’s Hotel, Tralee.

Benner’s Hotel, Tralee will host a barbeque in aid of Recovery Haven Kerry on Saturday August 3rd at 7pm. Prosecco reception & barbeque, live music with Behind the Lights and DJ. Tickets €20 now on sale from hotel reception.
Country’s first community air ambulance is now operational in Munster
The country’s first community air ambulance is now operational in Munster.Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, is running the service...
West Kerry woman involved in Irish launch of mental health app Woebot
A revolutionary new mental health app which has been widely lauded in the US, is being launched in Ireland by a West Kerry woman.Regina...
Mass tree cutting in West Kerry part of long-term Coillte restructuring plan
The cutting of trees in Glanteenassig Woods is part of a long-term Coillte restructuring plan for the area. Radio Kerry has received photographs from a...
Should Irish Remain a Compulsory Subject? – July 30th, 2019
The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is currently carrying out a review of the Leaving Certificate; mixed views have been expressed about keeping...
Love Island Finale – July 30th, 2019
In an era of global warming and Brexit, how is it that Love Island has proved yet again to be so popular? Tom Randles...
17-Hour Party People – July 30th, 2019
Mary, not her real name, describes how her life has been ruined by residents in a nearby house who hold noisy parties.