A receptacle for plastic waste in the shape of a fish has been placed on Derrynane beach.

The structure made from recycled material, nicknamed “Goby”, was created by craftsman Patrick Murphy in Castlecove and is the first of three receptacles in the area.

It was sponsored by Derrynane Inshore Rescue.





Local woman Ger Deasy saw such a receptacle online and decided to get one for the local beach to tackle plastic waste.

She says it is an idea that could be used elsewhere: