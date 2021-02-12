Recently restored Tralee grotto targeted by vandals

A Tralee woman has told how her elderly mother was distraught after a grotto she helped restore was vandalised.

Mary Fitzgibbon’s mother, along with others, got permission during the first lockdown to tidy up and restore the grotto to Our Lady of Lourdes in Collis Sandes.

Along with clearing overgrown vegetation and repainting the existing statue, the group were gifted a statue of St Bernadette that came from France.

However, people were upset to find the new statue had been smashed when they went to visit the grotto yesterday to mark World Day of the Sick.

Mary Fitzgibbon says the matter has been reported to Gardaí and is hoping the community may help to fix or replace the statue: