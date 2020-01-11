Recent house buying trends driving up rents in Kerry

Recent house buying trends are driving up rents in Kerry.

That’s according to auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean, who says a number of homes which were previously being used as rental accommodation have been purchased by owner-occupiers.

This has the knock-on effect of reducing rental stock, which in turn increases rental costs.

The most recent Rental Tenancies Board quarterly report shows rents in Kerry increased by 4.5% over the past three months.

Paul Stephenson says new housing stock is low in the county, particularly in the capital town; however, designating the bigger towns rent pressure zones may not be the answer.