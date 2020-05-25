Rebuilding Kerry – May 25th, 2020

As we begin to look beyond the current pandemic and to how we can rebuild the county, Jerry is joined by several stakeholders to discuss the road ahead. Today we hear from Michael Scannell, Director of Services Economic and Community Development and Municipal District Manager Tralee, Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Patrick O’Donoghue, CEO of the Gleneagle Group and Pat O’Driscoll chair of the Kerry Branch of the IFA. We’d like to get your suggestions and input too. If you have ideas, email [email protected]