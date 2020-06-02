Rebuilding Kerry: Episode Two – June 2nd, 2020

The Rebuilding Kerry series continues on Kerry Today. This week business and industry leaders examined the rebuilding of manufacturing and jobs. They discussed why Kerry is an ideal location for start-ups given the quality of life and educated workforce. Entrepreneurs can also avail of support from networks such as Kerry SciTech. Aspen Grove’s Sean Ryan, Ogie Sheehy of ViClarity, John Daly of Dairymaster, and Emily Brick of Athena Analytics gave their perspective.