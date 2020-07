This morning Jerry spoke to those involved in the motor industry in Kerry. David Randles of Randles Brothers Tralee and Killarney, Billy Naughton of Billy Naughton’s Tralee and Declan O’Hara of McElligotts Tralee share their views on the state of the industry. Ashley Fitzgerald from Listowel Credit Union discusses how they can help those looking to buy a vehicle.

Rebuilding Kerry is supported by by your local Credit Union – we are here to help!