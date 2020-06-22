Rebuilding Kerry: Episode 5 – June 22nd, 2020

The Rebuilding Kerry series continues on Kerry Today. This morning Jerry spoke to those involved in the tourism sector. Micheál Ó Coileáin, chair of the Board of Trustees of Muckross House, Eleanor Wall from Sandy Feet Farm, Máire O’Shea, General Manager Oceanworld Aquarium, Dingle and Joe McGill of McGill’s Brewery, Waterville give their thoughts on how the tourist season can be rescued.

