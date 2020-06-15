Rebuilding Kerry: Episode 4 – June 15th, 2020

The Rebuilding Kerry series continues on Kerry Today. This morning Jerry spoke to business and industry leaders in the retail and food sector. Mary Counihan owner of Adams Jewellers Tralee and Killarney, Sandra Rusk from Weardrobe boutique and head of the retail committee for Tralee Chamber Alliance and Jack Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick’s The Market House Cahersiveen give their insights and encourage people to continue to shop local.