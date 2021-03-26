Reaction to Ulster Bank’s record fine – March 26th, 2021

The Central Bank fined Ulster Bank Ireland almost €38m for regulatory breaches in its handling of its tracker mortgage customers. The fine is the biggest ever levied against any firm by the regulator. Pádraic Kissane, who is originally from Lisselton and runs a financial services company, discusses this with Jerry:

