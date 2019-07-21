Reaction To Kerry’s Junior All Ireland Win Last Evening

Sport Reaction To Kerry’s Junior All Ireland Win Last EveningBy radiokerrysport - 21st July 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Kerry are 5 in a row All Ireland Junior Champions after a 10 point victory over GalwayKerry boss is Jimmy Keane https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jimmypost.mp3Kerry Captain Philip O Connor https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postphilipoconnor.mp3 Glenbeigh/Glencar’s Jack Brosnan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postjackbrosnan.mp3