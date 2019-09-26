Reaction To Ireland’s Team Selection For Japan Game

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says he has the utmost faith in Jack Carty.

The Connacht out-half replaces Jonathan Sexton for Saturday’s World Cup game with Japan in one of four changes from the win over Scotland.

Joey Carbery provides cover on the bench, Rob Kearney returns at full-back, Keith Earls is named on the wing while Chris Farrell comes into the centre for Bundee Aki.

Schmidt says there’s plenty to Carty’s game to cause Japan trouble.

Alan Quinlan says that Jack Carty could be targeted by the Japanese forwards.

Speaking to Neil Tracey, the former Munster flanker says the out half will have strong support in the centre partnership.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph has backed up his prop Yusuke Kizu’s claim that Ireland are scrumming illegally.

Joe Schmidt insists Ireland have one of the least penalised scrums in world rugby but Joseph says they play on the edge of the rules

Italy all-but secured qualification for the next World Cup with a 48-7 bonus point win over Canada this morning.

Conor O’Shea’s side sit top of Pool B on 10-points but have games against the Springboks and All Blacks still to come.

England have continued their winning start with a 45-7 thrashing of the USA.

It’s their second bonus point victory from as many matches in Pool C.