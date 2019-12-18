Reaction to FF’s Punt on Norma Foley – December 18th, 2019

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil who lives in Ballyheigue reacts to his party’s decision to add Tralee councillor Norma Foley to the ticket, meaning that three candidates will run for Fianna Fáil at the next general election. Also not shy of a view is Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill who harbours general election ambitions.

