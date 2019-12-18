Reaction to FF’s Punt on Norma Foley – December 18th, 2019

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil who lives in Ballyheigue reacts to his party’s decision to add Tralee councillor Norma Foley to the ticket, meaning that three candidates will run for Fianna Fáil at the next general election. Also not shy of a view is Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill who harbours general election ambitions.
SouthDoc received almost 1,000 more calls than average last weekend, as flu season strikes...
Office of Planning Regulator recommends changes to Listowel Development Plan
A newly-formed planning regulator is asking Kerry County Council to make changes to its development plan for Listowel.The correspondence relates to the draft Listowel...
Possibility of developing St Finan’s into five-star hotel being explored
The possibility of developing the former St Finan's Hospital into a five-star hotel is being explored by an interested party.It was announced last month...
Smoky Coal Ban for Killarney – December 18th, 2019
Climate Change Minister Richard Bruton announced yesterday that Killarney is among a group of towns where the burning of smoky coal will be banned...
A Problem Shared – December 18th, 2019
Coping with familial pressure this Christmas is the main discussion point of this week’s edition of the feature with Tony and Val.
Insurance Emergency Facing Childcare Providers – December 18th, 2019
Over 1,000 childcare facilities are struggling to get insurance cover after an insurance provider exited the market, meaning there’s just one company left to...