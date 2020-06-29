Re-Draws Revealed For Munster Competitions

The Golfing Union Of Ireland have published details of the West Munster section re-draws for the various AIG sponsored club competitions
Pierce Purcell Shield
Round 1
Kenmare v Ross
Tralee v Waterville
Beaufort v Glengarriff
Ballyheigue Castle v Castlegregory
Ballybunion v Dooks, winner v Berehaven
Killarney v Doneraile
Newcastle West v Kanturk
Round 1 to be completed by August 3rd
Provincial Final in Fermoy on September 26th
Senior Cup
Round 2
Tralee v Killarney
Doneraile v Kanturk
Dooks v Berehaven
Ballybunion v Newcastle West
Round 2 to be completed by August 19th
Provincial Final in Killarney on September 27th
Junior Cup
Round 1
Ballybunion v Ballyheigue Castle
Berehaven v Glengarriff
Dooks v Kenmare, winner v Waterville
Doneraile v Newcastle West, winner v Tralee
Kanturk v Killarney, winner v Castlegregory
Round 1 to be completed by August 3rd
Provincial Final in Fermoy on September 26th
Jimmy Bruen Shield
Round 2
Ballybunion v Newcastle West
Beaufort v Killarney
Dooks v Waterville, winner v Berehaven
Castlegregory v Ballyheigue Castle, winner v Tralee
Glengarriff v Kenmare
Kanturk v Doneraile
Round 2 to be completed by August 19th
Provincial Final in Killarney on October 3rd
Matches can only commence on or after Monday July 20th.
All National Finals are to be hosted by Donegal between October 15th and 18th.