Re-Draws Revealed For Munster Competitions

The Golfing Union Of Ireland have published details of the West Munster section re-draws for the various AIG sponsored club competitions

Pierce Purcell Shield

Round 1

Kenmare v Ross

Tralee v Waterville

Beaufort v Glengarriff

Ballyheigue Castle v Castlegregory

Ballybunion v Dooks, winner v Berehaven

Killarney v Doneraile

Newcastle West v Kanturk

Round 1 to be completed by August 3rd

Provincial Final in Fermoy on September 26th

Senior Cup

Round 2

Tralee v Killarney

Doneraile v Kanturk

Dooks v Berehaven

Ballybunion v Newcastle West

Round 2 to be completed by August 19th

Provincial Final in Killarney on September 27th

Junior Cup

Round 1

Ballybunion v Ballyheigue Castle

Berehaven v Glengarriff

Dooks v Kenmare, winner v Waterville

Doneraile v Newcastle West, winner v Tralee

Kanturk v Killarney, winner v Castlegregory

Round 1 to be completed by August 3rd

Provincial Final in Fermoy on September 26th

Jimmy Bruen Shield

Round 2

Ballybunion v Newcastle West

Beaufort v Killarney

Dooks v Waterville, winner v Berehaven

Castlegregory v Ballyheigue Castle, winner v Tralee

Glengarriff v Kenmare

Kanturk v Doneraile

Round 2 to be completed by August 19th

Provincial Final in Killarney on October 3rd

Matches can only commence on or after Monday July 20th.

All National Finals are to be hosted by Donegal between October 15th and 18th.