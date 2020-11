Killorglin’s RDI Hub is hosting its monthly Founders’ Circle with Scale Ireland tomorrow.

The aim of the series is to get founders together to share experience and knowledge.

Tomorrow’s online event at 11am will deal with tech talent, and will feature co-founder and CTO of Teamwork, Daniel Mackey.

Another Founders’ Circle will be held on December 18th on the topic of EU funding.

Registration is necessary here.