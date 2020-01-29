Rathmore water supply recorded lead levels above allowable limit

The water supply in Rathmore recorded lead levels above the allowable limit.

The Rathmore supply recorded led levels of 17.20 micrograms, according to the HSE the lead limit is 10 micrograms.

It’s one of 23 water supplies nationally that had above the allowable limit of lead last year.

At least ten times the upper limit was detected in Dublin, Roscommon and Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown.

Irish Water says the positive tests were due to the presence of lead pipework within the properties in question, and is the owners’ responsibility.

Environmental consultant Jack O’Sullivan says lead can cause serious health problems: