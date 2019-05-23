Rathmore Social Action Group named as finalist in Good Causes Awards

Rathmore Social Action Group has been named amongst the thirty-six community groups, sports clubs and organisations as regional winners and finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019.

The Awards are aimed at honouring the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland.

The Rathmore group will contest the community category.





Rathmore Social Action Group was founded in 1983 to give young people an opportunity to undertake community work and make a difference.

The winning groups will now proceed to the grand final in Athlone in October.