Rathmore Social Action Group named as finalist in Good Causes Awards

By
radiokerrynews
-
National Lottery Good Causes fund. Rathmore Social Action Group, Co Kerry, a multi purpose local community group catering for young and old - from playgrounds to sheltered housing. Received €19k in Lottery funding last year alone, Julette Culloty, Manager Teach Iasagain, Mary Ryan, Carer, Breda McAuliffe, Nurse Manager, Helen O’Donoghue, Secretary and Margaret O’Sullivan, Nurse.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/on behalf of Julien Behal.It received funding from the National Lottery Good Causes fund. Since it was set up 30 years ago, the National Lottery has raised more than €5 Billion for such Good Causes all over Ireland. Approximately 30 cent in every Euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over Ireland, supporting organisations, clubs and individuals in the areas of Youth, Sports, Recreation, Amenities, Health, Welfare, Arts, Culture, National Heritage and the Irish Language (Photo: Julien Behal) **NO REPRO FEE** For more information on National Lottery Good Causes contact Robert Magee, National Lottery Press Office – 087 670 6826 – [email protected]

Rathmore Social Action Group has been named amongst the thirty-six community groups, sports clubs and organisations as regional winners and finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019.

The Awards are aimed at honouring the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland.

The Rathmore group will contest the community category.


Rathmore Social Action Group was founded in 1983 to give young people an opportunity to undertake community work and make a difference.

The winning groups will now proceed to the grand final in Athlone in October.

 

 

